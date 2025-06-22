Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 157,197 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

