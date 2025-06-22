Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Welltower Trading Down 1.0%

WELL opened at $151.70 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

