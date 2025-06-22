Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $50.42 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

