Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $161,052,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

