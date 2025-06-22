Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after buying an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

EOG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

