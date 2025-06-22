Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Sony by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sony by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Sony by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

