Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

