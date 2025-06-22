Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael Dastoor Sells 18,234 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5%

JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.