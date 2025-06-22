Insider Selling: Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells 6,787 Shares of Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,892. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Jabil by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

