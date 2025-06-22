Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 168,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Bank of America cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

