Financial Analysis: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) & Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) and Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Movado Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luk Fook has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movado Group and Luk Fook”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $653.38 million 0.52 $18.36 million $0.80 18.95 Luk Fook $1.53 billion 0.87 $163.93 million N/A N/A

Luk Fook has higher revenue and earnings than Movado Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Movado Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movado Group and Luk Fook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luk Fook 0 1 0 0 2.00

Movado Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.77%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Luk Fook.

Profitability

This table compares Movado Group and Luk Fook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 2.78% 5.10% 3.39% Luk Fook N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Movado Group beats Luk Fook on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

About Luk Fook

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials. The company also provides authentication of gemstones; gold bullion trading services; and software development and services related to internet. In addition, it wholesales polished diamonds; offers trademark licensing, brand building, promotion, and quality examination services, as well as diamond subcontracting handling and diamonds custom export services; and engages in electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

