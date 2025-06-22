Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $25,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

