Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,571 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $351.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

