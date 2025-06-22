Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,279 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.51. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

