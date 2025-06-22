Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.6207 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

