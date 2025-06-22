Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,161 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $146.77. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

