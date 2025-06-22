Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 647.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3%

UHS opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.88.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.