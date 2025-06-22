Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $377.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.84. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

