Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 702.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

