Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total value of $3,339,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,663. This trade represents a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $500.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $512.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

