Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 14,214 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

