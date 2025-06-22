Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,099 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $331.34 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

