Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7%

DG stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

