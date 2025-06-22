Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 456.07%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

