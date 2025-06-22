Daniel A. Ulatowski Sells 6,356 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total value of $3,318,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,771,906.40. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC stock opened at $502.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 17.64 and a current ratio of 17.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.72. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $409.22 and a 52 week high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,148,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,639,000. Twin Lions Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,093,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

