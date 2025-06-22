Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 19th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, QXO, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell hardware, software, and services aimed at protecting computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These firms cover areas such as network security, endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and incident response. Investors often view cybersecurity stocks as a growth sector, driven by escalating demand for robust digital defense solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,640,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.73. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.16. 2,825,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,881. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $493.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.32 and its 200 day moving average is $394.77.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.78. 3,321,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,441. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.57. 4,662,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,031. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Shares of QXO stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 16,775,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. QXO has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,550. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

