CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

