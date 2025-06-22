CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,005.24. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,363,431.37. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

