CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.24.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

