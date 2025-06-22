Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLG LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.97, for a total transaction of $373,901.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,164.86. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,753 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.43, for a total transaction of $1,928,283.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,970,116.17. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,954,565. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $682.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

