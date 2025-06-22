Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 2,454 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9%

GOOGL stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

