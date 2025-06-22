Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.61 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.56.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

