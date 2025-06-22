CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

CBRE opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

