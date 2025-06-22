Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.28. 1,361,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,821,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 7.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

