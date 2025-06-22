Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

