Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,445,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.