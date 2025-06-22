Blue Trust Inc. Buys 434 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $278.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.51. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

