Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.
Bank Hapoalim Stock Up 2.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97.
Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.
Bank Hapoalim Increases Dividend
Bank Hapoalim Company Profile
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.
