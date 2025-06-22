AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.7%

APP opened at $324.70 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

