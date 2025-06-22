Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,934 shares of company stock worth $5,807,196. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

