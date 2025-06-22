Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

