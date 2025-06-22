Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

