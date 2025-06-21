Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 134,928 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,304,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,928 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 15.4% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $358,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

