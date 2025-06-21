Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

