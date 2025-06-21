Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.