Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $430,674,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after purchasing an additional 442,372 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $73,780,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $473.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

