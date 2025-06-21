Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE TMO opened at $397.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.