Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.0% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $397.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

