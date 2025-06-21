The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.44. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,400. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

