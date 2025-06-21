State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

